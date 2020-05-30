Meals going to students in Danville over the summer

Danville, Va. – Danville children will be able to get free breakfast and lunch over the summer starting Monday, June 1 and running through August 7, 2020.

“As we endure this unprecedented time of COVID-19, one of our Division’s main goals is to make sure our students are continuing to be offered meals each day. We are fortunate to have passionate Danville Public Schools’ staff who are working together to get meals (both breakfast and lunch) to our students,” said a news release from Danville schools.

Buses and the Child Nutrition Department’s Food Truck will deliver meals to 23 locations. The daily locations are:

Cardinal Village Apartments - 651 Cardinal Place (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 AM-2:00 PM)

Pleasant View Apartments - 101 Pleasant View Ave (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 AM-2:00 PM)

Purdum Woods Apartments - 1575 Richmond Blvd. (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 AM-2:00 PM)

Woodside Village Apartments - 1321 Piney Forest Rd. (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 AM-2:00 PM)

Cedar Terrace Apartments - 127 Cedar Place (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 AM-2:00 PM)

Woodberry Hills Elementary School Parking Lot - 614 Audubon Drive (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 AM-2:00 PM)

Park Avenue Elementary School Parking Lot - 661 Park Avenue (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 AM-2:00 PM)

Old Glenwood Elementary School Parking Lot - 1540 Halifax Road (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 AM-2:00 PM)

Gibson Elementary School Parking Lot - 1215 Industrial Avenue (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 AM-2:00 PM)

Old W. Townes Lea Elementary School Parking Lot - 439 Cedarbrook Drive (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 AM-2:00 PM)

Southwyck Plaza Shopping Center - 1449 South Main Street (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 AM2:00 PM)

Clear Pond Apartments - 147 Levelton Street (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 AM-2:00 PM)

Grove Park Preschool Parking Lot - 1070 South Main Street (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 AM2:00 PM)

Hillcrest Baptist Church - 4401 Westover Drive (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 AM-2:00 PM)

Corner of Springfield Road and Seminole Trail (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 AM-2:00 PM)

Schoolfield Elementary School Parking Lot - 1400 West Main Street (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 AM-2:00 PM)

Johnson Elementary School Parking Lot - 680 Arnett Boulevard (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 AM-2:00 PM)

Doyle Thomas Park - 827 Green Street (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 AM-2:00 PM)

Sterling Trace Apartments - 224 Beavers Mill Road (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 AM-2:00 PM)

Woodrow Wilson Intermediate School Parking Lot - 1605 North Main Street (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 AM-2:00 PM)

Corner of North Hills Court and Lockett Drive (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 AM-2:00 PM)

Nordan Shopping Center - 229 Nor Dan Drive (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 10:30 AM-12:00 PM)

Ballou Park Shopping Center - 600 West Main Street (Monday-Friday Breakfast/Lunch 12:30 PM-2:00 PM)