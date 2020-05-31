Roanoke Target, Walmart locations close early on Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – The Target store at Valley View in Roanoke closed early on Sunday before 1:30 p.m.

Signs posted at the store say it will reopen Monday at 8 a.m.

This comes after protesters in Roanoke on Saturday night made their way to Walmart and then Target at one point before heading to Burlington, the Sheetz gas station on Route 460 and then traveled to downtown Roanoke in front of the police station.

The Valley View area Walmart also closed before 2 p.m. Sunday.

When 10 News was at Target and Walmart around 1:30 p.m., there were no protesters or groups gathering around the store.

Target is normally scheduled to close at 9 p.m. on Sundays.

