WATCH LIVE: Roanoke city leaders talk about overnight protests

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke city leaders and law enforcement officials are gathering at 3 p.m. on Sunday to talk about the protests that happened Saturday into early Sunday morning.

We are planning to livestream Sunday’s news conference here when it starts at 3 p.m.

As 10 News previously reported, about a half dozen people were arrested during Saturday and Sunday’s protests, according to the Roanoke City Police Department.

Protests by two different groups started Saturday afternoon in Washington Park and ended Sunday morning at about 2 a.m. after someone threw a firework at Roanoke police officers. Protesters moved from place to place during the day--- traveling to the Valley View Mall area Walmart and Target stores, before going to Burlington, the Sheetz gas station on Route 460 and then ending back at the Roanoke City Police Station downtown.

