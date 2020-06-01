67ºF

Liberty’s Jerry Falwell explains why he won’t apologize for mask tweet

Falwell’s recent tweet sparked controversy

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Jerry Falwell Jr. 'designs' his own face mask using Northam's yearbook photo

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. tweeted Sunday evening, explaining why he will not apologize for a recent tweet many have called racist.

“It’s because that same Gov just ended tuition assistance grants for the 27% of @LibertyU online students who are African-American!” was Falwell’s reasoning for not apologizing.

Sunday’s tweet comes after his controversial tweets on Wednesday in opposition to Gov. Ralph Northam’s mask requirement.

In that tweet, he shared a picture of a mask he would wear, which features the picture from Northam’s medical college yearbook allegedly showing him in blackface.

After that, a Liberty University online instructor resigned, citing Falwell’s tweet.

