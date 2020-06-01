Liberty’s Jerry Falwell explains why he won’t apologize for mask tweet

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. tweeted Sunday evening, explaining why he will not apologize for a recent tweet many have called racist.

“It’s because that same Gov just ended tuition assistance grants for the 27% of @LibertyU online students who are African-American!” was Falwell’s reasoning for not apologizing.

People have asked why I won’t apologize for reminding people of the @vagovernor racist past in a recent tweet. It’s because that same Gov just ended tuition assistance grants for the 27% of @LibertyU online students who are African-American! Put your$ where your mouth is Gov. Sad — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) June 1, 2020

Sunday’s tweet comes after his controversial tweets on Wednesday in opposition to Gov. Ralph Northam’s mask requirement.

In that tweet, he shared a picture of a mask he would wear, which features the picture from Northam’s medical college yearbook allegedly showing him in blackface.

Just so folks outside Virginia unfamiliar with the pic on the mask understand: it is from the personal page of the medical school yearbook of @GovernorVA . Just a way to shine a spotlight on the fact that Democrats are and always have been the real racists in this country. https://t.co/9YKwTrgIDj — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) May 27, 2020

After that, a Liberty University online instructor resigned, citing Falwell’s tweet.