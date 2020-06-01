WATCH LIVE: Lynchburg leaders holding news conference after night of violence
Conference to begin at 1 p.m.
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg city leaders will be speaking on Monday afternoon.
At 1 p.m., Mayor Treney Tweedy, as well as other city officials and invited speakers, will hold a press conference to discuss the protests outside Fifth and Federal, as well as recent national events.
Several officers are hurt and two people were arrested after peaceful protests turned violent Sunday night into Monday morning in Lynchburg.
