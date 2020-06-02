One dead after crash near Valley View Mall

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-581 South near Valley View Mall in Roanoke County on Monday night, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver was the only person in the car which overturned multiple times, according to state police.

The car is overturned near mile marker 3.2.

As of 11:03 p.m., all southbound lanes are closed, according to VDOT.

Traffic is being detoured off of Exit 3E on to Hershberger Road.