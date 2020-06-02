People are not dropping bricks on cars on Interstate 581, police say
No property damage has been reported to authorities
ROANOKE, Va. – No, bricks are not being dropped on cars driving on Interstate 581.
After being asked to look into the situation, we reached out to the Roanoke Police Department.
Police told us the following:
- Officers investigated the call
- No one was found on the overpass
- No property damage has been reported
- No debris was found on the bridge or I-581
