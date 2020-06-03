Lynchburg police arrest two more people, ask for assistance from Virginia National Guard

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two more people are facing charges in connection with protests that turned violent over the past few nights in Lynchburg.

Demetre Wade, 25, of Lynchburg, is charged with assault on a police officer, projecting a missile at an occupied dwelling, property damage and unlawful assembly.

Mackton Saunders, 31, of Lynchburg, is charged with unlawful assembly related to Monday night’s protest after it was declared unlawful.

Lynchburg police chief Ryan Zuidema requested mobilization of the Virginia Army National Guard to Lynchburg to ensure the police department has “adequate response capability” to protect citizens in light of the violence that took place in Lynchburg and other cities across the state over the past few days.