WATCH LIVE: Protesters gather in Lynchburg one night after rioting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – 10 P.M. UPDATE

As protests continue in Lynchburg, we’ve seen at least one firecracker thrown beyond the line of police. We could then see tear gas canisters being used by police.

ORIGINAL STORY

Protests continued in Lynchburg on Monday night, but as of 9 p.m., they haven’t escalated to violence like they did on Sunday night.

Several officers were hurt and two people were arrested after peaceful protests turned violent Sunday night into Monday morning in Lynchburg.

Watch a live video of the scene Monday night near Miller Park:

(WARNING: This is a live video and may contain profanity)