WATCH: Lynchburg officials hold press conference to discuss chaotic protests, mandatory curfew

LYNCHBURG, Va. – City Manager Bonnie Svrcek and Police Chief Ryan Zuidema held a news conference in City Council Chamber to discuss last night’s events and tonight’s mandatory curfew.

Starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Lynchburg police have the authority to enforce a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. after two nights of protests that turned violent.

The curfew was announced Monday afternoon, and although the curfew is in effect Monday night, police will not be enforcing it.

Beginning Tuesday night, curfew violations will be punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Under the curfew, people should not be present on any street, road and park with the following exceptions:

People traveling to and from home, work, or places of worship

Hospital personnel

Members of the press

State and City of Lynchburg employees and volunteers

Military personnel including, but not limited to, National Guard troops

Employees of public utility companies

Private emergency medical transport workers

Persons seeking emergency services

