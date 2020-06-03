Salem man organizes drive-thru PPE distribution event

SALEM, Va. – A local man is getting creative to quickly distribute PPE to local health care workers.

Nathan O’Kane organized a drive-thru distribution event at the Salem Civic Center.

In April, 10 News introduced you to Nathan when he created a Facebook page for people who wanted to 3-D print face shields for health care workers.

Nathan O'Kane (WSLS)

Since then, he’s distributed thousands of face shields and mask holders.

The process, he said, has become time consuming and inefficient though.

About 1,500 face shields and several thousand mask holders will be available at the drive-thru event.

“We ask that you present some kind of ID or proof that you’re in the health care industry or the Phase One reopening plan,” O’Kane said. “If you’re the director of a huge hospital and you need 200 of them, that’s fine. We can do that, we just want to have a short conversation to make sure that we’re not just giving them away and someone can sell them.”

The drive-thru event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on June 13 at the Salem Civic Center.