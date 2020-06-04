Authorities searching for car after man found dead in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after finding a man dead inside his home in Moneta on Thursday.

Authorities responded to the 6000 block of White House Road after receiving a 911 call that a man was inside his home with what appeared to be serious injuries.

When deputies arrived, they found the man was already dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is now working to find the victim’s white 2014 Hyundai Sonata with Virginia tag WNG- 9916.

If you do see this vehicle, do not approach it, as it should be considered armed and dangerous.

Rather, anyone with information about the car or what happened is asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.