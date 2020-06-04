Lynchburg mayor announces she’s indifferent to future of city’s Confederate statues

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Following Gov. Northam’s announcement to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, the conversation has shifted to other cities across Virginia.

On Thursday afternoon, Lynchburg Mayor Treney Tweedy released a statement regarding Lynchburg removing its Confederate statues:

“Today, Governor Ralph Northam announced the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee would be removed from Monument Avenue in our Commonwealth’s capitol and stored until there could be a citizens’ participation effort to decide what its future should be.

Since that action and even before, there has been much discussion about Lynchburg’s own confederate statues. Earlier this year, we had extensive conversations about a confederate battle flag that was thought to have connections to Lynchburg. Our Museum staff did exhaustive research that included weeks of public input and gathering public opinion.

People’s opinion regarding these statues is as varied as the reasons for the Civil War. I am indifferent at the moment to whether the statues stay or go. That is an issue for the community and our citizens to discuss in the future and their views to be presented to all Lynchburg City Council members at such time. Right now, we have too many other concerns to worry about pieces of concrete and steel. My concerns are more for the citizens of Lynchburg, especially those who are suffering.”