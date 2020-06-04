Gov. Northam to remove Richmond’s Robert E. Lee statue ‘as soon as possible’

RICHMOND, Va. – “Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time,” that’s how Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney opened Gov. Ralph Northam’s news conference on Thursday afternoon.

After Stoney gave some remarks, he left the podium to Northam, who announced the decision to remove the Robert E. Lee statue from its prominent place in Richmond.

“Today, we’re here to be honest about our past and talk about our future,” said Northam.

10 News reporter Shayne Dwyer is in Richmond and will have live reports during this evening’s newscasts.

Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond Shayne Dwyer is live at Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue where a crowd is growing following Gov. Northam's announcement to remove it. Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Thursday, June 4, 2020

On Thursday morning, Northam discussed Virginia’s history and the history of the statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond.

Northam quoted Robert E. Lee, giving the former Confederacy general’s thoughts on monuments to the Confederacy, “I think it wiser, moreover, not to keep open the sores of war, but to follow the example of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife, and to commit to oblivion the feelings it engendered.”

Northam called the Lee statue unique as it is larger than others, weighing 12 tons, and sits on a state-owned island, surrounded by the city of Richmond.

“In 2020, we can no longer honor a system that was based on the buying and selling of enslaved people,” said Northam.

The governor is acting under his executive authority and Section § 2.2-2402 of the Code of Virginia, which provides him the sole authority to approve the removal of a work of art owned by Virginia upon submission of a plan to do so.

The Lee monument was erected for and is owned by Virginia and is considered a work of art pursuant to Section 2.2-2401 of the Code of Virginia.

While no exact timetable was announced, Northam said he wants to remove the statue ‘as soon as possible’ and put it into storage, until its future can be decided.

The governor directed the Department of General Services to safely remove the statue from its pedestal and house it in storage until an appropriate location is determined.

Next, the questions becomes what to do with the pedestal.

Northam said that another statue could be put up in Lee’s place.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Rev. Robert E. Lee IV, a distant nephew of the Confederate general, Robert Johns and Zyahna Bryant spoke during the news conference.

Click here to read Northam’s full prepared statement.