What’s News Today: graduation, COVID testing

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s graduation day in Roanoke City. The school system will hold an online graduation today for Patrick Henry High School at 10 a.m. and William Fleming High School at 2 p.m. Throughout the day, you will see messages congratulating this year’s seniors on signs at the Berglund Center.

The New River Health District will have a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Montgomery County today. You must have an authorization letter from the health department and an appointment. The testing site will be open from noon to 2 p.m. at Blacksburg High School.

The Danville Community College’s Evaluation Subcommittee will meet today in executive session. It will discuss the evaluation process for the president.

The Wytheville Community College Board will meet today. Due to social distancing, the meeting will be held virtually tonight at 6 p.m.