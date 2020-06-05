Local entertainment venues preparing to reopen soon

DALEVILLE, Va. – As the state continues moving forward with reopening, entertainment venues in our area are preparing for the day when they can get back to business.

Big Lick Entertainment owner JD Sutphin said he is looking at what businesses reopening during Phases One and Two are doing.

Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan begins on Friday.

Events like concerts and music festivals will be able to resume in Phase Three.

“For us, it’s one of those things that, if we can take a lot of lessons while we’re watching a lot of different people, we can continue those same type of procedures even into phase three to make sure people are as safe as possible,” said Sutphin.

He says Big Lick’s Flat Pickin’ Country concert series will likely be the first to return.