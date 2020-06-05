Mast General Store in Roanoke to open June 17

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s new Mast General Store has a new grand opening date.

At one point, the store was going to open on April 8; however, the coronavirus pandemic changed that plan.

Now, the store will open on June 17 at the old Heironimus Building along South Jefferson Street in downtown Roanoke.

“We are very excited to share the store with our guests, who have been so patient as our opening was delayed by the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Lisa Cooper, president of the Mast General Store. “This location was a downtown destination for decades, and we look forward to being a part of the continued re-emergence of the downtown area here in Roanoke.”

Right now, the store employs 23 people with nine of them being full-time employees. Three employees transferred from other locations to be a part of the management team in Roanoke. Originally, there would have been more employees, but the company said it now has a smaller staff because of the current restrictions.

As the recovery continues, we hope to add more employees and open hours as the situation changes.