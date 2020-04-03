Mast General Store postpones Roanoke store’s opening

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s new Mast General Store will not be opening as soon as expected.

The store was going to open with a quiet ribbon cutting on April 8 at the old Heironimus Building along South Jefferson Street in downtown Roanoke.

It allows for 16,000 square feet of retail space and close to 40 employees; however, everything changed due to this pandemic.

“It is turn-key ready to go,” said Lisa Cooper, president of mast General Store, “We had a full team employed and were in the middle of setting up when we had to shut things down a little bit and step back and re-evaluate the process of opening up the doors. We will open and we just need to figure out when that’s going to be.”

They plan to open at some point after June 10 or when it is safe to do so.