Covington community coming together for prayer and praise event

COVINGTON, Va. – A local community is coming together for prayer and praise this weekend in an event called “We are the Bridge.”

The idea came to faith leaders in Covington after seeing videos on Facebook from a similar event in Lynchburg.

As 10 News has reported, hundreds showed up at Monument Terrace earlier this week to pray for healing.

"We've heard from a lot of people they've wanted to do something, they just didn't know what to do," said Pastor Pam Irvine, event organizer.

“We are the Bridge” will take place Sunday, June 7 at 2 p.m in Solid Rock Ministries’ parking lot in Covington.

Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask.