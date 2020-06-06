Two different people rescued from Dan River on Saturday

DANVILLE, Va. – Crews with the Danville Fire Department and other agencies responded to two different lifesaving calls on the Dan River on Saturday.

First, they got a report just after 7:30 a.m. of a person in danger of falling into the river from the Main Street Bridge. They arrived to find a woman sitting on the ledge on the outside of the bridge.

The fire department sent crews into the water, one on a boat and one in place down the river to provide rescue if needed.

Crews tried to convince the woman to come back around the railing, but while doing so, she tried to pull herself up and ended up dangling by her arms, according to the Fire Department.

Several first responders were able to grab hold of the woman, and then another first responder with a harness tied a rope around her, then pulling her to safety, according to the Fire Department.

The second call was for someone in the river after their kayak overturned just after 2 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a man on some debris underneath the Norfolk Southern train trestle. Crews attempted a high angle rescue from the top of the train trestle. They were able to lower a rescuer to the victim, place a harness on the victim and pull him to safety, according to the Fire Department.

Norfolk Southern stopped all rail traffic during the rescue.

No injuries were reported from the victim or emergency personnel.