BREAKING: Train derailed in downtown Roanoke under 5th street bridge

10 News is working to get more information

Rachel Lucas, Anchor / Reporter

BREAKING NEWS
A train has derailed in downtown Roanoke under 5th Street bridge.

According to Roanoke City dispatchers, the derailment happened before 4:30 a.m. Norfolk Southern is on the scene.

A city engineer was called in to inspect the 5th Street bridge. The bridge is closed to traffic while an assessment is being made. According to a tweet from the Roanoke City Police Department, the bridge will be closed for the “foreseeable future.”

No injuries have been reported.

10 News is working to gather more information and has a news crew on scene.

