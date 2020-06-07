BREAKING: Train derailed in downtown Roanoke under 5th street bridge
10 News is working to get more information
A train has derailed in downtown Roanoke under 5th Street bridge.
According to Roanoke City dispatchers, the derailment happened before 4:30 a.m. Norfolk Southern is on the scene.
A city engineer was called in to inspect the 5th Street bridge. The bridge is closed to traffic while an assessment is being made. According to a tweet from the Roanoke City Police Department, the bridge will be closed for the “foreseeable future.”
TRAFFIC ALERT: 5th Street Bridge between Shenandoah Ave and Salem Ave SW is closed due to an issue on @nscorp tracks. Please avoid travel in the area for the foreseeable future. #roanoketraffic #roanoketrafficalert— Roanoke Police (@rpdsafercity) June 7, 2020
No injuries have been reported.
10 News is working to gather more information and has a news crew on scene.
