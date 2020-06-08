Blacksburg, Christiansburg will still launch fireworks this Fourth of July

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – While many locations have decided to not launch fireworks this Fourth of July, that’s not the case in Blacksburg and Christiansburg.

While both towns have canceled other July 4 festivities, the skies will still be lit up that night to celebrate America’s birthday.

Christiansburg details

In Christiansburg, the fireworks show will begin at about 9:15 p.m. from a property off Peppers Ferry Road.

Those who want to watch can see them from the New River Valley Mall and Walmart parking lots.

If it does rain, on July 4, Christiansburg’s fireworks will be launched the next day.

Blacksburg details

Blacksburg’s fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. from the old Blacksburg High School property on Patrick Henry Drive.

Those who want to watch will be able to see them from the Food Lion shopping plaza on the corner of Tom’s Creek and Prices Fork Roads.

If it does rain, fireworks will not be rescheduled.

General reminders

Both localities encourage residents to enjoy the displays with their families and with proper social distancing.

Anyone in either town who is planning to watch fireworks from their car is encouraged to stay in their vehicles during the show.

The city of Roanoke announced last month that it would not have a fireworks display this year.