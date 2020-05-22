Roanoke’s 4th of July fireworks canceled due to COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. – The city of Roanoke is canceling its 4th of July fireworks display due to coronavirus concerns, specifically physically distancing guidelines.

Below is the full statement from the city:

Due to COVID-19 and current guidelines for physical distancing at mass gatherings, the City of Roanoke has made the difficult decision to cancel its 2020 Independence Evening Fireworks Celebration. By making this decision, Roanoke joins many other communities in the area that are cancelling events out of an abundance of caution. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the City’s goal has been to keep the community healthy and safe. The City is hopeful that 2021 will see a return of the fireworks celebration.

Other towns, including Vinton, have also canceled 4th of July celebrations