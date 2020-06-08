Driver charged with DUI, passenger dead after Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A driver has been charged with DUI and a woman is dead after a crash in Montgomery County on Sunday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the crash happened around 6:05 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Ellett Road, about one mile outside of Chistiansburg.

When crews arrived, they say they found a 2017 Nissan Rogue over a steep embankment that ran into a tree.

24-year-old Preston Jones from Peterstown, West Virginia was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was charged with driving under the influence.

Authorities say the passenger, 24-year-old Mercedes Scales from Falls Church, formerly from Christiansburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.