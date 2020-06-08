What’s News Today, road work,

ROANOKE, Va. – Part of Wards Road in Lynchburg will be down to one lane starting today. Crews will perform utility work between Delta Street and the entrance to Sam's Club. Work will take place daily between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. through June 22nd.

Part of Boonsboro Road in Lynchburg will be down to one lane today and tomorrow. Crews will repair poles between Hilton Place and Clayton Avenue. Work will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Martinsville Speedway and NASCAR will honor frontline healthcare workers today. There will be a parade of NASCAR haulers, led by the pace car, outside the hospital to show appreciation. The parade begins at 2:15 p.m. Racing returns to Martinsville on Wednesday.

The Roanoke Planning Commission will meet today to discuss Patrick Henry High School. The school wants to build a field house to support its athletic programs. The proposed facility would be built within the stadium.

Part of the Roanoke Municipal Building reopens to the public today. The Treasurer’s Office and Commission of the Revenue will reopen daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. DMV-Select services will not return at this time. You should enter from Church Avenue after checking in at the gray tent. You will be required to wear a mask and are urge to use hand sanitizer and maintain a six foot distance between others. If you can conduct business online, you are encouraged to do that.

You can take part in the Special Olympics of Virginia’s Virtual Torch Run. Because of COVID-19, the Special Olympics Summer Games were canceled for the first time ever. To recreate the 1,900 mile Law Enforcement Run, you can register and take part in the Virtual Torch Run.

Virginia Tech could announce what it’s fall semester will look like. The school said last month it is reviewing several scenarios and operation strategies to protect public health and prevent a resurgence of COVID-19.