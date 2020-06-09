University of Lynchburg students to return to campus for fall semester

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Students will be returning to the University of Lynchburg campus in the fall, but there will be a few changes.

According to an email sent out by university president Kenneth Garren and president-elect Alison Morrison-Shetlar, students will start in-person classes on Aug. 12 on campus, but the semester will end just before Thanksgiving and there will be no fall break.

The spring semester will then begin on Jan. 25, 2021.

“This calendar seeks to minimize travel and mitigate the possibility of students transmitting the virus traveling to and from campus,” Garren and Morrison-Shetlar said.

This new calendar does not apply to graduate health sciences programs that operate on a 12-month cycle or graduate courses that are typically offered online.

