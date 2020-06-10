Feeding Southwest Virginia puts out urgent call for volunteers

ROANOKE, Va. – Feeding Southwest Virginia needs at least a dozen people to help assemble hundreds of food boxes for families in need.

The nonprofit plans to hand out about 400 food boxes on Friday at a pop-up food pantry at William Fleming High School, but needs more hands on deck to get everything together.

The organization need volunteers to assemble the boxes on Wednesday, June 10 from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Salem Distribution Center and again on June 24.

A volunteer works at the Feeding Southwest Virginia Salem Distribution Center. (WSLS)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, hunger has skyrocketed and food supplies have been low nationwide. Feeding Southwest Virginia said that it’s getting more and more donations, but with summer on the way, the need for food will only go up.

That’s why the help of volunteers is greatly needed.

“Every time we see grateful hearts. Every time we see people that appreciate so much what others do for them. It makes such a difference,” said Pamela Irvine, the president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia.

The nonprofit is also working with the Salem Red Sox to host another mobile food pantry event next week and plans to host them as long as possible.

To learn about volunteer opportunities with Feeding Southwest Virginia, click here.