Local restaurants closing, retesting employees after seeing confirmed coronavirus cases

SALEM, Va. – A local restaurant was anticipating reopening Tuesday after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus. They’re now hoping to reopen this weekend.

Mamma Maria’s posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that all employees are being retested for the coronavirus just to make sure they’re safe.

As 10 News has reported, the Chick-fil-A on Valley View Boulevard in Roanoke just closed because an employee has tested positive. It was unclear Tuesday when they will reopen.

Both restaurants said they are working with the Virginia Department of Health.

“Before any business or long-term care facility can reopen, they have to assure us through a plan or change of process about how they’re going to assure that the outbreak is resolved,” said Roanoke-Alleghany Health District Director Dr. Molly O’Dell.

The VDH does follow up with restaurants, she said, to make sure they’re following their plans.

As of Tuesday, there were three outbreaks at restaurants in the health district. She did not say which restaurants.

There were also 6 outbreaks at businesses, including a daycare, one at church that has been meeting in person and two at long-term care facilities.