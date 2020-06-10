No one hurt after tractor-trailer catches fire on US-460 in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – No one is hurt after a tractor-trailer caught fire Wednesday morning on US-460 in Blacksburg, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.

Authorities say the incident happened around 5:36 a.m. at the Prices Fork interchange near Virginia Tech in the eastbound lane when the brakes of the truck, carrying produce, caught fire. The driver was able to pull over to the side of the road and get out safely.

When officers arrived, they say the truck was fully engulfed in flames.