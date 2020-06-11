Danville Schools superintendent resigns ‘with reluctance’

DANVILLE, Va. – Someone new will be leading Danville Public Schools this fall.

On Thursday, the school board accepted Superintendent Dr. Stanley Jones’ resignation.

Jones has been superintendent since July 1, 2015, after previously serving in that role for King and Queen County schools.

“It has been my privilege and pleasure to serve as Superintendent,” stated Jones. “We have excellent staff and great students. I will miss working with them every day. But the time has come for me to pursue other challenges, so it is with reluctance but great anticipation that I extend this resignation.”

As required by his contract, Jones will be paid a year’s salary of $175,000, $8,750 in deferred compensation, $7,200 in car allowance, and health insurance for 12 months, according to the school division.

Jones’ last day will be June 30 and an acting superintendent will be named at a later date.