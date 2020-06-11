82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Lynchburg boutique closing this month, citing recent financial hardships

Monkee’s will close its doors at the end of June

Ashley Wills, Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Shopping
Boonsboro Shoping Center sign. Image captured May 2018.
Boonsboro Shoping Center sign. Image captured May 2018. (Google)

LYNCHBURG, Va.Monkee’s of Lynchburg will close for good at the end of June.

In an Instagram post, the company wrote the Lynchburg location didn’t bring in enough business to justify an operation.

According to the the store’s website, Monkee’s of Lynchburg, which is in the Boonsboro Shopping Center, is the fourth location in Virginia and the 27th in the country.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.