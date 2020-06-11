Lynchburg boutique closing this month, citing recent financial hardships

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Monkee’s of Lynchburg will close for good at the end of June.

In an Instagram post, the company wrote the Lynchburg location didn’t bring in enough business to justify an operation.

According to the the store’s website, Monkee’s of Lynchburg, which is in the Boonsboro Shopping Center, is the fourth location in Virginia and the 27th in the country.