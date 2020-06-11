Second Roanoke restaurant outside Valley View Mall reports employee with COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. – A Mexican restaurant in Roanoke is temporarily closed after one of its employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant, which is located just outside the Valley View Mall, will remain closed until June 22, according to a company spokeswoman.

This comes after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. That employee will not return to work until he or she is fully recovered.

According to Abuelo’s, other employees who were exposed will be in quarantine for the standard amount of time.

The restaurant is now following Virginia Health Department COVID-19 cleaning procedures.

An Abuelo’s spokeswoman told 10 News, “Our employee and their loved ones are in our thoughts as they move toward a speedy recovery.”

Within walking distance of Abuelo’s, is the Chick-fil-A on Valley View Boulevard, which is also temporarily closed after one its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.