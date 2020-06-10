Roanoke Asian restaurant closes as employee tests positive for COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke restaurant has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Taste of Asia, on Franklin Road, announced the closure late Wednesday morning on Facebook.

Taste of Asia is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for Covid-19. In accordance with CDC guidelines... Posted by Taste of Asia Franklin Road on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

In accordance with CDC guidelines and the Virginia Department of Health, the restaurant will conduct another deep cleaning, which includes air-quality testing and disinfecting

As soon as the restaurant learned about its employee’s test result, it immediately closed and sent staff to be tested.

Taste of Asia is now working with the Virginia Department of Health to determine when it is safe to reopen.