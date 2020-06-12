Feeding America to hold pop-up food distribution in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Families in Roanoke who have been hit hard by coronavirus can get some relief Friday afternoon.

Feeding American Southwest Virginia will be holding a pop-up food distribution in the parking lot of William Fleming High School on Ferncliff Avenue from 1 to 3 p.m.

Food boxes with enough food to feed a family of four for four days will be distributed.

No pre-registration is required.

Pop-up food distributions started in March as a response to coronavirus and have happened in Botetourt, Montgomery, Franklin, Galax, Pittsylvania, Patrick, Wise and Grayson counties as well as Bristol.