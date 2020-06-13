Washington and Lee student journalist appears on Meet the Press: College Roundtable

A local college student journalist took a national stage to join a discussion on police reform.

Student journalist and rising sophomore at Washington and Lee University, Avalon Pernell, appeared in the first episode of a digital series called “Meet the Press: College Roundtable.”

The series brings together college journalism students from across the country for a virtual panel discussion diving into issues affecting them, their communities and the future of their education.

Pernell was featured in an episode alongside two other student journalists from University of Oklahoma and Indiana University, as well as Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto (D).

The students posed questions and discussed Peduto’s plans for police reform. Peduto told the student journalists, “The whole community has to be a part” of police reform, and “It’s not just, write a check and walk away.”

Pernell is a news editor at Washington and Lee’s student newspaper, The Ring-tum Phi.