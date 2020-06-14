58ºF

Change of heart. Most Americans now agree with Kaepernick’s protest: poll

52% say they are “OK” with protest: poll

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif. When Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to take a stand against police brutality, racial injustice and social inequality, he was vilified by people who considered it an offense against the country, the flag and the military. Nearly four years later, it seems more people are starting to side with Kaepernicks peaceful protest and now are calling out those who dont understand the intent behind his action. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
How do you feel? According to a new poll, most Americans have had a change a heart about Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began to kneel during the national anthem in 2016.

Following weeks of unrest and demands for racial equality in the country, 52% of Americans now say it is “OK for NFL players to kneel during the national anthem to protest police killings of African Americans," a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows.

In an article posted on NYpost.com, only 28% of Americans agreed with Kaepernick’s stance when a similar poll was taken and the number only jumped to 35% in 2018.

The poll was taken last month.

