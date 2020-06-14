Change of heart. Most Americans now agree with Kaepernick’s protest: poll

How do you feel? According to a new poll, most Americans have had a change a heart about Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began to kneel during the national anthem in 2016.

Following weeks of unrest and demands for racial equality in the country, 52% of Americans now say it is “OK for NFL players to kneel during the national anthem to protest police killings of African Americans," a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows.

In an article posted on NYpost.com, only 28% of Americans agreed with Kaepernick’s stance when a similar poll was taken and the number only jumped to 35% in 2018.

The poll was taken last month.