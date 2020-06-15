The Avett Brothers to headline FloydFest 21

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Although it may not be for more than a year, we already know who will be headlining next year’s FloydFest, The Avett Brothers.

FloydFest announced the news Monday at noon.

The Avett Brothers first performed at the music festival in 2005, during FloydFest 4.

On May 14, this year’s FloydFest was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.

Tickets are on sale now and more artists will be announced soon.