The Avett Brothers to headline FloydFest 21

FloydFest will be July 21-25, 2021

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Scott Avett and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers live in concert at Barclays Center on October 5, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images)
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Although it may not be for more than a year, we already know who will be headlining next year’s FloydFest, The Avett Brothers.

FloydFest announced the news Monday at noon.

The Avett Brothers first performed at the music festival in 2005, during FloydFest 4.

On May 14, this year’s FloydFest was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.

Tickets are on sale now and more artists will be announced soon.

