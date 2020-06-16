Teen charged in connection to Tessa Majors death sentenced to at least six months in detention

NEW YORK – One of the teenagers charged in connection with the murder of a Charlottesville native attending college in New York City will spend at least 6 months in a juvenile detention center, according to the New York Times.

The 14-year-old suspect was charged as a juvenile and pleaded guilty to a robbery charge.

He admitted he was with two teenagers who are now charged with murder in the stabbing death of Tessa Majors.

He was sentenced yesterday to 18 months in a juvenile detention center.

He must serve at least six months and will be credited for the time he has already spent since being arrested.

The Barnard College student was killed in a New York City park back in December.