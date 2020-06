BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – If you have to be out driving in this weather, you’ll need to avoid U.S. 460.

VDOT announced that the road is closed in both directions in the Montvale area due to flooding and a mudslide.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The time for the road to reopen is unknown.

Where flooding is:

Where the mudslide is: