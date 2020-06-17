What’s News Today: Mast General opens, Dollywood reopens

ROANOKE, Va. – Dollywood and Splash Country reopen today. Daily capacity will be limited and season pass holders must make a reservation. The park will require visitors over the age of 3 to wear face masks, except when eating, on water park attractions and select coasters. Temperatures will be taken prior to entering the park.

There’s a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning for the new Mast General Store in downtown Roanoke. The store was originally supposed to open in April, but that was delayed due to COVID-19. This is the company’s 11th store and first in Virginia. It will employ nearly two dozen people.

Traffic on Greenview Drive in Lynchburg will be reduced to one lane between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays, starting today. Crews will install new underground utility lines. Work is expected to wrap up on July 1st.

Though gaming areas remain closed, Rosie’s Kitchen is open. Starting today, the dining room is open, so you can sit down and order an R’ Burger and World’s Greatest Fries. The dining areas are open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.