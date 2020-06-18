Art with a statement: Black Artists Matter exhibit opens on Juneteenth in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – To commemorate Juneteenth, the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg is kicking off its new exhibit for the month, “Black Artists Matter”.

The exhibit officially opens to the public this Friday, June 19th, also known as Juneteenth.

The Harrington Gallery is filled with posters, photography, paintings, portraits and more; all created by black artists.

Some of the artists’ work has been in the gallery before but the director of visual arts, Tedd Batt said this is a first for the majority of the artists featured.

Batt said they are looking forward to incorporating more diversity in the gallery and this exhibit shows why it’s so important to have diversity in art.

The front room of the gallery has work inspired by or even from recent protests to end systemic racism.

“The protests posters and the young artists who have been inspired to do portraits of victims of violence that to me is a really powerful thing that art can do, it can raise your awareness about current events.”

Artists vary from experience to just picking up a paintbrush at the start of the pandemic. The youngest artist is in middle school.

The academy’s director of community engagement, Treymayne Edwards told 10 News “Black Artists Matter” is significant for not just what’s going on in the world and commemorating Juneteenth, but because of the academy’s past.

Academy Center of the Arts reopened in December 2018 after being closed for decades. The last time it was open, in the 1950s, the theatre was segregated.

Edwards said this gallery is a statement in itself.

“We’re just using this moment as art sparks the conversation that is happening right now is that Black lives matter and that Black artist matter and we want to amplify their voices in our space.”

Tickets are free, but you have the option to donate. Tickets are sold out for this Friday, Juneteenth, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The gallery has added another hour will be taking walk-ups will be admitted based on availability. The exhibit is available for viewing until June 27th.

For tickets, click here. To view information on other days to visit click here.

Academy Center of the Arts will also host an online Juneteenth celebration featuring the mayor, poetry and dance performances. For event details, click here.