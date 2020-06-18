Motorcycle crash causing delays near Tanglewood Mall
Road closed in one direction
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Traffic on Electric Road is being detoured after a motorcycle crash near Tanglewood Mall on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews are at the scene and have the road closed in the westbound direction.
That traffic is being diverted onto Elm View Road.
One person was taken away from the scene on a stretcher.
