‘It has been a roller coaster’: Local DACA recipient reacts to Supreme Court decision

ROANOKE, Va. – Elizabeth Saloma always dreamed of going to college.

At 14 years old, she and her older brother, Jorge, followed moved from Mexico to the U.S. to live with their mom, after a year apart. That’s when the ‘dreamer’ officially became one.

Saloma enrolled in DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, went to school, graduated from college and now works as a paralegal in Salem.

On Thursday morning, Saloma breathed a sigh of relief, when the U.S. Supreme Court shut down the Trump Administration’s plan to end DACA and deport about 800,000 dreamers.

“This has been my home,” said Saloma. “It has been a roller coaster for me.”

Elizabeth Saloma, a DACA recipient who lives in Roanoke, speaks out about the U.S. Supreme Court decision to stop the Trump Administration's plan to end DACA. (WSLS)

Immigration attorney Rachel Thompson said the move affects about 25,000 here in Virginia, who all must pass background checks, get an education and pay taxes. She also said that many work in health care.

“There are so many people impacting our economy on a daily basis,” said Thompson. “If the reverse ruling had been made, unfortunately, many people would not be able to continue working and many are on the front lines of the coronavirus.”

The Supreme Court didn’t necessarily rule that ending DACA is unconstitutional, just the way the administration went about it, saying the government didn’t give enough reasons to justify ending the program.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the decision:

These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Governor Ralph Northam also weighed in on Twitter:

DACA recipients have built their lives in this country and in this Commonwealth. They make us better—and they are here to stay. https://t.co/ezv3fFLDQl — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) June 18, 2020

However, the issue could return to court if the Trump administration revisits its legal strategy.

To become a U.S. citizen, Saloma would have to wait at least 20 years for her mom or brother, who are U.S. citizens, to vouch for her. In the meantime, Saloma said she’ll take this ruling as a victory.

“We’re able to have, right now, limbo status,” said Saloma. “But it’s something better than nothing.”