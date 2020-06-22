Man killed during shooting at Rural Retreat gas station

Rural Retreat – A man is dead after a shooting at a Rural Retreat gas station.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Spirit Convenience Store at 6862 West Lee Highway just before midnight Sunday. When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Matthew Blake King of Rural Retreat dead in the parking lot from a gunshot wound.

There were witnesses on the scene of the shooting. They told police the suspect fled on foot. The suspect was found close to the scene. He was taken into custody without incident. The suspect is a juvenile and has not been identified by police.

This is an ongoing investigation.