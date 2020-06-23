‘I would do it again’: Collinsville nurse works in hardest hit coronavirus locations

COLLINSVILLE, Va. – Frontline workers sacrifice so much every day.

Those who leave their homes, travel to the hardest hit areas and get right to work understand this the most.

Part of that elite group is a Collinsville nurse who returned home Sunday after working on the frontlines in Newark, Boston and Chicago on Sunday.

Since the beginning of April, Tanya Waddell, a mother of five, who also is a caretaker for her mother with lung cancer, has been helping those in need.

“I have been traveling for Fresenius Kidney Care going to the [COVID-19] hot spots to help my coworkers out with dialysis treatments,” said Waddell.

Dialysis is a process of removing excess water, solutes, and toxins from the blood in people whose kidneys can no longer perform these functions naturally.

The daily preparation was difficult with the protective equipment.

Seeing patients at their worst was emotional, but watching them heal was rewarding.

“For me it’s, take this virus serious. It’s real. I’ve seen it with my own eyes. I have no reason to tell anything different. Wash your hands. Wear your masks, and please protect those that are most vulnerable,” said Waddell.

She returned to Collinsville late Sunday evening after two weeks of volunteer work in Illinois.

Would she do it again?

“I would do it again. Absolutely,” she replied with excitement.