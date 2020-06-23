Returning from Myrtle Beach? VDH says you should quarantine for 14 days

ROANOKE, Va. – Those vacationing out-of-state are bringing back more than just souvenirs.

When some return, they are testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

One travel destination in particular that’s seeing this happen is Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“One of the significant locations people are going and coming back positive over and over again is Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. So we are actually suggesting that people who come back quarantine themselves for 14 days because we’ve had so many positives come back from Myrtle Beach,” said Dr. Molly O’Dell, the communicable disease director for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

She suggests people return to the basics of washing their hands, social distancing and staying away from crowds.

“People have become weary with the instructions on how to avoid being sick and that’s most unfortunate,” said O’Dell.