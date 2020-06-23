What’s News Today: COVID testing, construction delays

ROANOKE, Va. – Road work could impact your commute in Lexington today and tomorrow. Part of the 100 block of West Preston Street will be closed starting at 8 a.m. for paving. Eastbound traffic will be diverted through Lee Avenue.

Delays are possible in Danville though Wednesday due to road work. Crews will work on Hawthorne Drive near Mountain View Avenue. Work is expected to wrap up tomorrow.

Lynchburg Police Chief, Ryan Zuidema, will address city council tonight about addressing community concerns and feedback. Over the past several weeks, the police department says it has spent hours listening to the community, as it tries to understand its concerns. Zuidema has released a message to the community, addressing some of the questions.

Martinsville City Council could approve its budget for the next fiscal year. The $96.3 million plan is in line with the current plan. Council will also get an update on Martinsville Mustangs Baseball and how COVID-19 is causing changes to scheduling and operations.

The New River Valley Public Health Task Force holds a COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic today. It will be at Pulaski County High School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You must have an appointment in order to be tested.