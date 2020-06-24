Blue Ridge Rock Festival postponed until September 2021

APPOMATTOX, Va. – Hard rock and heavy metal fans have begun to look forward to Blue Ridge Rock Festival in recent years. This year, however, brings a new set of challenges including COVID-19. The CEO of the festival, Jon Slye, announced on Facebook Live Tuesday night that the 2020 festival will be postponed until September 9-12, 2021.

The festival which, in 2019, brought acts such as Godsmack, Stone Temple Pilots, DMX and A Day to Remember to the stage, will now have an extra day and two main stages in 2021.

Slye says that the hope is to bring back a lot of the favorite acts, some of which had already been booked for the 2020 festival. Some more popular acts such as Bad Wolves, Beartooth, Black Label Society and All That Remains (just to name a few) were already booked. There’s no official word yet on if these bands will be at the 2021 festival, though.