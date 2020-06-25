Pulaski Yankees turn disappointment into positivity with new summer events

PULASKI, Va. – Summer in Pulaski is feeling a little different since the Appalachain League announced an indefinite delay in the season. So instead of a list of games, this week the Yankees announced a schedule of summer events at Calfee Park.

The schedule features youth baseball tournaments but, there are events you don’t have to be a baseball fan to enjoy.

Some events are similar to original events while others took a little more creativity.

“On July 23, we’ll have a beach bash. So basically we’re taking what would have been Margaritaville Night at the ballpark and just pulling the baseball part of it and doing the rest of it without the baseball. Obviously we would prefer it be the other way around but the creativity is going to be fun and provide some great options for fans,” Betsy Haugh, general manager of the team said.

The baseball is missed by fans and players. Haugh said this week they would have been preparing for the third game of the season.

Haugh also mentioned these new events will give fans unique experiences like sitting on the outfield for movie night. These events may even attract people who don’t typically visit Calfee Park.

“Calfee Park has been an entertainment venue at the heart of the town of Pulaski since 1935 and we really didn’t want to see that end this year. We have such a variety of events that we will probably pull a wider range of fans and people with different interests this summer than we might in a year of only baseball,” said Haugh.

Pulaski Yankees aren’t the only ones making use of this time. The Salem Red Sox along with Salem Parks and Recreation are hosting a summer concert series and their grill is still open. For more information click here.

Here are the list of events at Calfee Park in Pulaski.

June 26: Frozen II Movie Night presented by Shelor Toyota

June 27-28: SWVA Elite youth baseball tournament

July 2-5: NET Elite youth baseball tournament

July 3: Independence Day fireworks celebration presented by A-1 Heating & Cooling

July 9-12: NET Elite youth baseball tournament

July 13-16: Radford Highlander youth baseball camp

July 17: Movie Night

July 19: First Responders Cookout and fireworks show presented by Shively Electric (open to the public)

July 23: Beach Bash w/ live music

July 30 - August 2: NET Elite youth baseball tournament

August 3-5: Impact Baseball youth tournament

August 7: Jared Stout concert

August 7-9: Radford Highlander team baseball camp

August 11-13: Virginia Cardinals youth baseball tournament

August 14-16: Dynamic Baseball youth tournament

August 15: Second Annual Pulaski Yankees 5K presented by Shelor Toyota

August 20: Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo w/ One Eyed Jack concert (open to the public)

August 21-23: Radford Highlander team baseball camp

August 28: Movie Night

August 29-30: Radford Highlander prospect camp

September 6-7: Radford Highlander prospect camp

September 12-13: NET Elite youth baseball tournament

September 19-20: SWVA Elite youth baseball tournament

October 3-4: SWVA Elite youth baseball tournament

Note: The event schedule is subject to change and additional events may be added.

The Pulaski Yankees will post event details on Facebook here.