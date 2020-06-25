Roanoke’s Grandin Theatre will remain closed for the foreseeable future

ROANOKE, Va – Even though many national movie chains have announced plans to reopen, Roanoke’s Grandin Theatre will be keeping its doors shut.

Phase 3 allows cinemas to open at 50% capacity starting July 1.

The president of the Grandin Theatre Foundation Board said they want to make sure everyone can stay safe before allowing movie lovers back inside.

"We want to make sure that we are taking every precaution and that we are also being fiscally responsible and that we're also being fiscally responsible with our donors money and that we are making plans for 2021 and that we're able to be presentable and excited to be here in 2021," President of the Grandin Theater Foundation Board Liz Lively said.

While the theater remains closed, there are a variety of ways people can still help. Some of these options include: